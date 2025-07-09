Xabi Alonso rejects PSG comparison in stern Real Madrid omission

Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso is under no illusions over the task facing him after their FIFA Club World Cup exit.

Los Blancos bowed out of the tournament at the semi final stage after being hammered 4-0 by UEFA Champions League winners PSG in New Jersey.

Defensive errors had Real Madrid on the back foot from the start, but in reality, they never got close to Luis Enrique’s red-hot team.

After cruising to the final four, Real Madrid were unable to match PSG, and Alonso will spend the coming weeks focusing on how and where to improve.

Alonso outlines where Real Madrid are compared to PSG

Alonso was clear in his view of where his team are right now and he believes they are not even close to PSG’s current level.

“There’s a lot to analyse and learn from. We now know where we are, and where to look, and where we want to be and prepare for it.

“PSG are a team. We have just begun our journey. We suffered and it was difficult. There are many things we want to do better. It hurts today.

“This is the last game of the 2024/25 season. Our season now starts in August.”

PSG vs. Real Madrid in numbers

It was not just the four goals that separated the two teams at full time, PSG’s dominance was displayed across the board, as Real Madrid flopped.

Luis Enrique’s side topped the in game possession stats, with 68% compared to 32% for Alonso’s team, with 17 shots to 11.

More precisely, they scored four goals from seven shots on target, where Real Madrid’s two efforts on the PSG goal did not really trouble Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Perhaps the best stat from the game came via pass masters PSG who registered 631 successful passes from 681 attempted in the game compared to Real Madrid’s 255.