Valencia could block third Arsenal offer to avoid defensive exodus

Valencia are growing confident they can keep star defender Cristhian Mosquera away from Arsenal this summer.

The Gunners have shown real determination to sign the 21-year-old on the back of an eye-catching La Liga campaign in 2024/25.

Los Che are aware of his worth, with a €90m release clause in place in his current contract at the Estadio Mestalla, with AC Milan and Atletico Madrid also tracking him.

However, it is Arsenal who have been the quickest off the mark, with Mikel Arteta buoyed by Mosquera’s rumoured indication that he wants to make the move to North London.

As per the latest update, Arsenal have already seen two bids rejected, with Mosquera rejecting the chance to extend his contract beyond 2026.

Valencia set Mosquera transfer demand to Arsenal

Valencia are willing to be pragmatic over the situation, if Mosquera pushes to leave, as the club want to avoid him moving on for free next summer.

The La Liga giants will demand around €25m to agree to a sale but that is currently above Arsenal’s valuation of €15-20m as per the Daily Mirror.

Andrea Berta remains the key figure in the negotiations but Valencia are prepared to drag talks into August if they sense a chance to keep him.

However, further sales at Valencia could prove to be a block for Arsenal, with plenty of eyes on Yarek Gasiorowski.

Second defensive exit planned at Valencia

Gasiorowski was previously linked with a move to Luis Enrique’s PSG but they may have been beaten in the race due to their participation in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Reports from transfer expert Matteo Moretto claim Valencia have reached a deal with PSV Eindhoven for 20-year-old after they reached out in the middle of Arsenal’s push for Mosquera.

The move will include a €9.5m transfer fee landing at Valencia, plus a 10% sell-on clause, and that could strengthen the resolve to keep Mosquera.