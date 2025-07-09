Thibaut Courtois drops blunt reason for Real Madrid’s Club World Cup exit

Real Madrid’s FIFA Club World Cup campaign has come to a shuddering end following their 4-0 loss to rivals PSG.

Xabi Alonso’s side were simply brushed aside in New Jersey with the UEFA Champions League holders 2-0 up inside the opening 10 minutes.

Defensive issues caused PSG’s opening goals at the MetLife Stadium, before Fabian Ruiz made it 3-0 before the break, and substitute Goncalo Ramos wrapped up the result in the closing stages.

Alonso’s squad now head away on their summer break and his No.1 Thibaut Courtois was in no doubt over how the result unfolded.

Courtois highlights how PSG battered Real Madrid

The Belgium international has a reputation for straight talking and he pulled no punches in his post match interview.

“We want to apologise to the fans.

“What was the problem? We didn’t press as a team. There were two big mistakes at the start of the game and that affected us.

“We failed to follow Xabi’s plan for the game. We need to take time and analyse it, but from what I saw, we were always arriving late to every situation.”

Real Madrid’s preseason plan

Due to the 2024/25 season being extended by the Club World Cup, Real Madrid have not outlined any formal plans for preseason games, and there will be no tour.

The main focus now will be club’s push to delay their start to the 2025/26 La Liga season despite opposition from the authorities.

Los Blancos want their first game – against Osasuna on August 19 – moved into October to start the season at newly-promoted Real Oviedo on August 24.

Current rules on rest periods focus on AFE regulations requiring footballers to have 30 days of rest in a calendar year, and a period of at least 21 days uninterrupted at the end of the season.

Real Madrid want three weeks holiday and three of preseason training which brings them to August 20.