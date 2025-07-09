Santi Cazorla makes future call on Real Oviedo fairy tale

La Liga fans will get one final chance to watch the legendary figure of Santi Cazorla again in the 2025/26 season.

40-year-old Cazorla led his boyhood club to an incredible promotion back to the top-flight via the Segunda Division playoffs last month.

That brought the Asturians back to the big time for the first time since 2000/01 with Cazorla the heartbeat.

Despite his advanced years, Cazorla made 24 starts in the campaign, and he hit turbo charge in the playoffs.

His goal in the semi final second leg draw with Almeria put Oviedo into the final where he scored from the penalty spot in the clinching victory over rivals Mirandes.

Cazorla makes Real Oviedo future decision on La Liga return

Cazorla’s contract at Real Oviedo ended after the playoffs, with the veteran given time to make a decision over what he wanted to do next, amid a fan drive for him to play on for one more year.

The club are prepared to offer him another 12 months, not just as a symbol, but as a way to retain vital top tier experience in their ranks ahead of a demanding year.

Cazorla impressed coaches with his fitness levels last season and confidence is high that he can still be a force in La Liga.

Real Oviedo fans will be delighted to hear talks have progressed positively in recent weeks with reports from Marca now claiming an agreement has been reached.

Following the latest round of negotiations, Cazorla has reportedly informed the club hierarchy he will sign a one-year deal, with the plan in place to retire at the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

Cazorla’s previous La Liga experience is split across three stints at Villarreal, either side of his time at Arsenal, alongside one year at Malaga and loan spell with Recreativo Huelva.