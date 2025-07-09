Real Madrid torn apart by PSG in Club World Cup exit

Real Madrid have been mercilessly dumped out of the FIFA Club World Cup semi finals after a ruthless 4-0 loss to PSG.

The UEFA Champions League winners power on to a final date with Chelsea on July 13 as Luis Enrique’s side set down their marker in New Jersey.

The Parisians are untouchable right now and they tore into Real Madrid from the off with Xabi Alonso’s charges offering little by way of a reaction.

Los Blancos now head away on their delayed summer break but there is work to do if Alonso wants to make his squad into a trophy force in 2025/26.

Defensive disarray ends Real Madrid’s campaign

Dean Huijsen’s suspension forced a change at centre back with Raul Asencio drafted in to partner Antonio Rudiger.

That duo proved to be Real Madrid’s undoing inside first ten minutes as Asencio’s poor reactions allowed Ousmane Dembele to tee up Fabian Ruiz for the opening goal.

Rudiger’s dreadful miskick then allowed Dembele to race in behind and make it 2-0 shortly after.

Both players looked short on sharpness – particularly when chasing back to their own goal – and underlined some of the deeper defensive issues Alonso will need to address in the weeks ahead.

What’s the plan Xabi?

Despite being 3-0 down at the break, Alonso waited until the 65th minute mark to make changes, with Luka Modric thrown on for his swansong as Real Madrid captain.

The absences of Huijsen and Trent were a blow for the La Liga giants, but both formations set out by Alonso were simply dismantled by PSG, with Luis Enrique clearly in the driving seat tactically.

Amongst a host of posers for the new boss, a familiar issue remains on his agenda, a lack of defensive willingness from Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe when deployed together in the Real Madrid front line.

