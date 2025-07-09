Real Madrid have had a disappointing 2024-25 season, but there would be some joy if they win the Club World Cup. Xabi Alonso’s side face Paris Saint-Germain in their semi-final on Wednesday, and victory would see them progress to this weekend’s final, where they would face Chelsea.

Victory would PSG would be fantastic for Real Madrid in that it would keep alive their hopes of winning the first edition of the newly-revamped Club World Cup, but it would also be significant for another reason.

A win would equal the club record for most victories in a single season, as per MD. Currently, 46 is the total that has been achieved during the 2024-25 campaign, which is the same amount that Real Madrid won in 2011-12 and 2013-24, when Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti were there respective head coaches.

This season, Real Madrid have won 45 of their 67 matches played (67% win percentage), although this has led to zero major trophies won so far – Los Blancos did win the UEFA Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup, but missed out in La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.

By comparison, Mourinho’s Real Madrid side won 46 in 58 matches across all competitions during the 2011-12 season (79%), as they won La Liga with a very impressive 100 points secured. Ancelotti’s side in 2013-14 won 46 in 60 (77%), as they picked up the Champions League and Copa del Rey.

Real Madrid can salvage a miserable season in the US

There is no doubt that the 2024-25 season has been very disappointing for Real Madrid, made more so by the fact that Barcelona won a domestic treble – defeating them along the way in each competition. But there are signs to be hopeful for the future with Alonso at the helm, and that feeling will be hammered home if PSG are swept aside on Wednesday – although it will be tough to do so without the suspended Dean Huijsen.