Real Madrid were mercilessly dumped out of the FIFA Club World Cup semi finals as PSG cruised to a 4-0 win in New Jersey as Xabi Alonso now faces huge questions.

Player ratings

Thibaut Courtois – 6

Made two excellent saves in the opening five minutes as the only Rea Madrid player who reacted to what was coming. Almost conceded a penalty in the build up to Fabian Ruiz’s opener but survived.

Fede Valverde – 5.5

Shuffled across to cover at right back to cover for Trent’s absence, and had no cover in front, as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia attacked him time and again down PSG’s left.

Antonio Rudiger – 5

A shocking error to let Ousmane Dembele race away and score with the German showing a worrying lack of leadership.

Raul Asencio – 5

Drafted in to cover for Dean Huijsen. Full of nerves early on with a key mistake and looks well behind the level expected.

Fran Garcia – 6

Has looked impressive so far this season, but found it tough going up against Dembele and Desire Doue, but had no cover in front.

Aurelien Tchouameni – 6

An early booking curbed his ability to get close to the PSG midfielders and struggled with the fluidity around him.

Jude Bellingham – 6.5

Carried the fight in patches and was clearly furious with Real Madrid performance as PSG powered away. A possible sign of things to come this season in his tweaked midfield role.

Arda Guler – 6

Some nice touches, but was overpowered in a deeper, as PSG had too much control and confidence for him to make an impact.

Gonzalo Garcia – 6

Real Madrid’s No.30 was kept in the starting team despite the return of Mbappe. Pushed out wide to help and faded.

Kylian Mbappe – 6

His reunion with PSG showed the gap between the teams as his pace on the break threatened but failed to land a punch on the Parisians.

Vinicius Junior – 6

Isolated at times and looked less comfortable with Mbappe than he has down with Gonzalo in recent weeks.