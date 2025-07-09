Bayern Munich lay out terms for Liverpool star Luis Diaz

The future of Luis Diaz remains a topic at two of the biggest member-owned clubs in world football, as Bayern Munich and Barcelona both pursue Liverpool winger Luis Diaz. The Colombian has left his future open on multiple occasions, and with no sign of a new contract on the horizon, Liverpool are stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Diaz reportedly has a gentleman’s agreement with Liverpool that if a bid of €80-85m arrives, then he will be allowed to go. So far the 28-year-old has rejected offers to renew his contract, and with two years remaining on his current one, the Reds are faced with a choice between risking losing Diaz on the cheap over the next two years and continuing efforts to renew him, or selling him while his value is high now.

Bayern Munich lay out structure of transfer

According to Bayern Insider, the German giants have settled on rough terms that they are willing to offer for Diaz. Bayern do not want to pay more than €60m in a fixed fee, but would pay more in bonuses. This would be somewhat short of Liverpool’s demands, and sets the difference in negotiation at around €20m, which Bayern clearly hope can be made up by those add-ons. Bayern are determined to bring in a star name after missing out on Nico Williams and Bradley Barcola.

Barcelona in a similar position

Barcelona have reportedly been encouraged by the agreement between Diaz and Liverpool that he will be allowed to leave for the right price. They are hoping to negotiate his price down. It was indicated to Bayern this week that Diaz would be keen on a move to Bavaria, while Barcelona are supposedly his preferred destination. Diaz has said publicly that he is in talks with other clubs, and will take the best decision for his future.