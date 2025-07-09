Barcelona star responds to further questions on future – ‘If it’s up to me…’

Barcelona continue to forge ahead with a transfer strategy to bring in a star forward, despite uncertainty over their salary limit situation. Part of that comes down to their race against time to include their €100m VIP seats lease in their accounts, while the other point of discussion is potential exits.

A number of names have been floated as possible exits in recent weeks, most recently the likes of Fermin Lopez and Marc Casado, who have both been linked with Chelsea. Meanwhile Ronald Araujo, who has a release clause for the first 15 days of July somewhere in the region of €60-70m, has been another name that is frequently mentioned as the potential big sale that could ease Barcelona’s financial conundrum.

Barcelona are interested in Marc Doménech (18) from Mallorca, who plays as a striker. Barça asked for him in the Pablo Torre operation. Last year the club also attempted to sign him, but there was no economic agreement. @gbsans — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 9, 2025

Ronald Araujo responds to exit talk

It has been reported that some elements of the hierarchy at Barcelona would be open to the exit of Araujo this summer for a good fee, something that would generate space in the salary limit without impacting their starting XI.

Araujo signed a contract renewal until 2031 in January though, albeit with a release clause in it. That was seen as an exit route, but it appears the player is keen to stay. Speaking to MD outside of Barcelona’s training facilities, Araujo was asked about his future, and say that ‘If it’s up to me, yes [I will stay at Barcelona].’

'If it's up to me, yes.' 🗣️Ronald Araujo on whether he's staying at #FCBarcelona. pic.twitter.com/tNjVKR5GH2 — Football España (@footballespana_) July 9, 2025

Juventus drop interest in Araujo

One of the potential destinations for the Uruguay international was Juventus, with who he negotiated at the beginning of the year. However the Bianconeri have now ended their interest in Araujo, with the exit of Sporting Director Cristiano Giuntoli. Araujo was one of a number of Barcelona players that have returned early from holidays to start training ahead of the new season, including Joan Garcia, Hector Fort and Marc Bernal. Preseason officially begins on Sunday the 13th of July.