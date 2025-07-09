Barcelona star has ‘no doubts’ over Lamine Yamal rise to greatness

Barcelona star Wojciech Szczesny has backed Lamine Yamal to reach the highest heights in his future career in Catalonia.

Both players have recently agreed contract extensions with 17-year-old Lamine Yamal tying himself to Barcelona until 2031 and Szczesny signing on until 2027.

Former Arsenal No.1 Szczesny became an unexpected cult hero at Barcelona last season after arriving as an emergency signing following Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s injury.

The goal keeping situation has shifted significantly in the last six months with Szczesny ending the 2024/25 campaign as first choice.

Inaki Pena is set to move on, with Ter Stegen also offered an exit, after Hansi Flick secured a deal for Espanyol stopper Joan Garcia, who will start 2025/26 as first choice.

Szczesny is happy with a back up spot behind Garcia and his experience is vital in Flick’s squad.

Szczesny offers Lamine Yamal advice to realise potential

Szczesny is a veteran of European action and he’s seen multiple young stars emerge with mixed results in their overall career.

Lamine Yamal’s own sensational 2024/25 season has put him right in the running to become the youngest-ever Ballon d’Or winner and Szczesny what happens next will rest on his shoulders.

“Everyone has their own path. And as of today, I don’t see any warning signs. I think his attitude towards football, towards life, that’s what makes him the player he is. And it’s like… you can’t really change someone’s personality,” as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“He has the right, perhaps even the obligation, to make youthful mistakes. Let’s hope if he does, they won’t have serious consequences. His environment will undoubtedly be important.

“They say Neymar could have achieved much more in football if he had had a different mentality. But if he had approached football and life differently, he wouldn’t have been the Neymar who puts on a show.”