Barcelona star Lamine Yamal gifted €342k luxury item from New York

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is firmly amongst football’s elite on and off the pitch these days, with sponsors lining up to feature him in marketing campaigns, and celebrities delighted to mix with him. He has been enjoying a luxurious summer, and has received a gift worth more than its weight in gold.

The 17-year-old has been on a whirlwind tour this summer, spending some of his time in the Balaeric islands and some of it in Brazil, where he was staying with idol Neymar Junior for the week. More recently, he posted pictures of a trip to Shanghai, China, where he took part in a publicity event for Adidas, and it looks as if his final stop before returning to Barcelona will be New York.

Lamine Yamal’s €342k necklace

According to BeIN Sports, via MD, Lamine Yamal has been gifted a necklace, which is diamond encrusted, amongst other jewels. The bejeweled necklace has Lamine Yamal’s initials, and supposedly has a value of $400k (€342k). It was given to him by Dominican singer ‘El Alfa’, who publicised the gift with caption ‘The best piece for the best footballer in the world.’

The item was designed by Victor Rodriguez, the founder of Tajia Diamonds in New York, one of the most recognised jewellers in the world.

Lamine Yamal set for major wage rise

Lamine Yamal will not be short of cash in the near future either. Once he turns 18, on Sunday, he is set to sign a new contract with Barcelona, tying him to the club until 2031. That will make him one of the best-paid players in the squad, with an ascending salary over the duration of his deal. Now the face of the Catalan giants, Lamine Yamal will also be handed the number 10 shirt following the exit of Ansu Fati.