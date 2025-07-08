Real Madrid will resume their transfer business next week, and one player whose future could be defined at this time is Rodrygo Goes. The 24-year-old has barely been counted on during the Club World Cup, and this has led to speculation that his time at the Santiago Bernabeu will be coming to an end.

Xabi Alonso’s decision to count on Arda Guler, coupled with the signing of Franco Mastantuono, means that Rodrygo will face more competition for his place in the Real Madrid starting line-up. And given that he struggled a lot during the second half of the 2024-25 domestic season, it’s been hinted that he could move on.

Fabrizio Romano speaks on Rodrygo links to Arsenal, Al-Nassr

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has given an update on the situation with Rodrygo and Arsenal, who are very interested in signing him. He also confirmed that Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr are not likely to sign the Real Madrid man this summer.

“Arsenal see Rodrygo as a fantastic player, but at the moment, their interest is in its early stages. There have yet to be any club-to-club negotiations, and it will not be until the end of the Club World Cup before there is any clarity.

“In recent days, there has been reports of Al-Nassr being interested or being in talks for Rodrygo. But right now, they are not in talks to sign Rodrygo, or Gabriel Martinelli. They will not spend crazy money this summer.”

Real Madrid are facing dilemma with Rodrygo

Real Madrid are reported to be open to selling Rodrygo this summer, which could be a surprise given how good he has been on the whole during his time at the club. But given that he has no chance of playing in his preferred left wing position, where he is generally more effective, it does make sense for now to be the time for him to leave.