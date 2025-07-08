Real Madrid move closer to left-back signing as €5m deal agreed

Real Madrid will resume transfer activities upon their involvement at the Club World Cup coming to an end, which will happen at some stage this week. At that time, they are expected to close the signing of Alvaro Carreras from Benfica, and this has now taken another step towards that becoming a reality.

It has been reported in the last 24 hours that Real Madrid have resumed talks with Benfica for Carreras, who is expected to cost €50m. It is almost certain that the former Manchester United man will be making the move to the Santiago Bernabeu, and further developments have hinted at that being the case.

As well as negotiations for Carreras, Real Madrid and Benfica have been in talks for another player: Rafael Obrador. And according to Diario AS, an agreement has been sealed between the two clubs.

Obrador, who spent last season on loan at RC Deportivo, will move to Benfica as a replacement for Carreras, as he is also a left-back. Real Madrid will receive €5m as part of the arrangement, and the report states that they will also retain a clause that will ensure that some control is kept over his future.

Obrador sale will make the difference in Carreras deal

It is almost certain that Carreras will join Real Madrid, now that this deal with Obrador is set to be finalised. Los Blancos tried to get a deal done before the Club World Cup, but their valuation and Benfica’s had a reported difference of €8m. As such, nothing was signed, but this secondary arrangement will help make up the difference.

It will be interesting to see how Obrador gets on in Portugal. Real Madrid will certainly be keeping tabs on his progress, as there could be chances for him to return to the club in the future.