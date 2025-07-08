Liverpool winger Luis Diaz remains the centre of attention in Barcelona, and the Colombian continues to be coy on his future. Bayern Munich have also taken an interest in the 28-year-old, but like Barcelona, have been told that he is not for sale.

Earlier in the summer, Diaz had told the press that he was talking with Liverpool about his future, but was also in conversations with other clubs about a potential move. Once again he has left his future up in the air. Speaking at an event in Colombia with influencers, before his return to Liverpool for preseason training this week, he explained that he was in negotiations with all three teams. His words were recorded by Diario AS.

“We’re in the midst of negotiations, talking with Liverpool and everyone who has reached out. I’m very comfortable where I am and very happy. [I will] take the best decision for me.”

Luis Diaz in talks with Barcelona and Bayern Munich

Barcelona have been linked with Diaz for the last few months, and since Nico Williams turned down a move to Catalonia, the Blaugrana have turned their attentions back to Diaz. Last week Diaz’s representatives reached back out to Barcelona to remind that they were open to a move to Camp Nou.

Meanwhile Bayern Munich have also expressed an interest in Diaz, and he has communicated that he is open to a move to Germany. Saudi Arabia have an interest in Diaz too, but it seems less likely that he would sanction a move to the Middle East.

Liverpool have agreement with Diaz

Liverpool have rejected any approaches for Diaz thus far, but reports in Spain have said that there is an agreement between the player and the club. Should a bid of around €80m arrive for Diaz, then the Reds would allow him to leave.