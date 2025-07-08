Athletic Club Atletico Madrid

La Liga Transfer Round-Up: Rayo Vallecano make major signing, Valencia starlet to depart

Image via Rayo Vallecano.

A round-up of the latest goings on in the transfer window, as La Liga sides get busy going into the summer.

Atletico Madrid

As per MD, Atletico Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is out of contract at Everton. They say that while Alexander Sorloth stays at the club, they have no intention of moving for him.

However they could look for a replacement for Angel Correa, and Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman is on their mind. Another former Everton striker, Atletico would need his €50m asking price to be dropped before considering a move for him, as per Diario AS. Reinildo Mandava, who left Atletico Madrid, has joined Sunderland on a free transfer.

Image via Marca

Getafe

Left-back Jonathan Silva has left Getafe on a free to join Johor in Malaysia, and Las Palmas midfielder Javi Munoz has arrived. Both are free transfers.

Levante

Levante have bid farewell to right-back Manu Sanchez, who joins Ceuta on a free, and Ignais Miquel, who leaves for Leganes, while iconic midfielder Vicente Iborra has announced his retirement at 37. In Sanchez’s place has arrived Victor Garcia on a free from Eldense.

Inaki Williams and Vicente Iborra
VILLARREAL, SPAIN – APRIL 09: Inaki Williams of Athletic Club battles for possession with Vicente Iborra Villarreal CF of during the La Liga Santander match between Villarreal CF and Athletic Club at Estadio de la Ceramica on April 09, 2022 in Villarreal, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano have sealed two deals that will go down well in Vallecas. The first, a one-year contract with Brazilian defender Luiz Felipe, who arrives on from Olympique Marseille. Captain Oscar Trejo has also extended his contract until 2026, meaning he will experience European football with Rayo after nine seasons.

Real Betis

Fabrizio Romano reports that Real Betis have signed Moha Hamdoune from Linense. The 21-year-old is a free agent currently. Marca also remark that with Johnny Cardoso likely on his way to Atletico Madrid, Inter midfielder Kristjan Asllani is one of their leading candidates to replace him. They would pay between €6m and €8m, and the Nerazzurri would retain some of his rights. William Carvalho’s agents are also looking for an exit route for the Portuguese international.

Real Oviedo

Winger Sebas Moyano has left the club to join Real Zaragoza on a free transfer.

Sevilla

Sevilla and Napoli are still locked in negotiations for Juanlu Sanchez. Diario AS details that Los Nervionenses prefer a cash deal for Juanlu, but the Serie A champions have offered midfielder Jens Cajuste and forward Giovanni Simeone as possible makeweights. Sevilla need €15-20m to register Ronald Vargas, Akor Adams and Alfon Gonzalez, but Simeone is keen on a move to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Juanlu could be on the move this summer.
Image via Toni Rodriguez / Diario AS

Valencia

Valencia have reached a deal with PSV Eindhoven for 20-year-old Yarek Gasiorowski. Matteo Moretto explains that he will move for €9.5m, with Los Che retaining a 10% sell-on fee.

The Italian transfer insider goes on to explain that a loan deal with an option to buy for Athletic Club goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala has been sealed.

Villarreal

Villarreal are looking to replace Thierno Barry, who is in England to sign a €35m deal with Everton. Calciomercato say one of the options they are looking at is Evann Guessand of OGC Nice, who scored 13 goal and gave 10 assists in 42 matches.

Posted by

