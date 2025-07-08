A round-up of the latest goings on in the transfer window, as La Liga sides get busy going into the summer.

Atletico Madrid

As per MD, Atletico Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is out of contract at Everton. They say that while Alexander Sorloth stays at the club, they have no intention of moving for him.

However they could look for a replacement for Angel Correa, and Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman is on their mind. Another former Everton striker, Atletico would need his €50m asking price to be dropped before considering a move for him, as per Diario AS. Reinildo Mandava, who left Atletico Madrid, has joined Sunderland on a free transfer.

Getafe

Left-back Jonathan Silva has left Getafe on a free to join Johor in Malaysia, and Las Palmas midfielder Javi Munoz has arrived. Both are free transfers.

Levante

Levante have bid farewell to right-back Manu Sanchez, who joins Ceuta on a free, and Ignais Miquel, who leaves for Leganes, while iconic midfielder Vicente Iborra has announced his retirement at 37. In Sanchez’s place has arrived Victor Garcia on a free from Eldense.

Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano have sealed two deals that will go down well in Vallecas. The first, a one-year contract with Brazilian defender Luiz Felipe, who arrives on from Olympique Marseille. Captain Oscar Trejo has also extended his contract until 2026, meaning he will experience European football with Rayo after nine seasons.

✍️ @oscar8trejo renueva hasta 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 ¡Es un placer seguir caminando juntos! ⚡️❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/S1pb1wtj1T — Rayo Vallecano (@RayoVallecano) July 8, 2025

Real Betis

Fabrizio Romano reports that Real Betis have signed Moha Hamdoune from Linense. The 21-year-old is a free agent currently. Marca also remark that with Johnny Cardoso likely on his way to Atletico Madrid, Inter midfielder Kristjan Asllani is one of their leading candidates to replace him. They would pay between €6m and €8m, and the Nerazzurri would retain some of his rights. William Carvalho’s agents are also looking for an exit route for the Portuguese international.

⚪️🟢🇲🇦 Real Betis have sealed deal to sign Morocco U20 defender Moha Hamdoune. Contract until June 2029, Hamdoune joins Betis from Balompédica Linense. pic.twitter.com/2DZ2yJo4QH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2025

Real Oviedo

Winger Sebas Moyano has left the club to join Real Zaragoza on a free transfer.

Sevilla

Sevilla and Napoli are still locked in negotiations for Juanlu Sanchez. Diario AS details that Los Nervionenses prefer a cash deal for Juanlu, but the Serie A champions have offered midfielder Jens Cajuste and forward Giovanni Simeone as possible makeweights. Sevilla need €15-20m to register Ronald Vargas, Akor Adams and Alfon Gonzalez, but Simeone is keen on a move to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Valencia

Valencia have reached a deal with PSV Eindhoven for 20-year-old Yarek Gasiorowski. Matteo Moretto explains that he will move for €9.5m, with Los Che retaining a 10% sell-on fee.

Yarek Gasiorowski al PSV por 9,5m€ + 10% sobre la futura venta. Los contratos se firmarán en las próximas horas. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) July 7, 2025

The Italian transfer insider goes on to explain that a loan deal with an option to buy for Athletic Club goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala has been sealed.

Villarreal

Villarreal are looking to replace Thierno Barry, who is in England to sign a €35m deal with Everton. Calciomercato say one of the options they are looking at is Evann Guessand of OGC Nice, who scored 13 goal and gave 10 assists in 42 matches.