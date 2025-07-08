This summer, there will be many deals involving La Liga and Premier League clubs, and one of those could see Chrisantus Uche heading to England. The 22-year-old, who joined Getafe 12 months ago for only €500k, has been a revelation in the top level of Spanish football, and this could lead to him making the next step in his career.

Last summer, Uche joined Getafe from then-third tier side AD Ceuta. He arrived as a midfielder, but he predominantly played in attacking areas throughout last summer, and his performances attracted attention – most notably, from the likes of Newcastle United, Aston Villa and AFC Bournemouth.

And those clubs could now be on alert, with Getafe president Angel Torres confirming on Tuesday (via Diario AS) that Uche has set his sights on a move to the Premier League.

“Uche doesn’t even know what he wants. He has offers from Serie A, but he wants to leave only if he goes to the Premier League, I don’t know why. This week we will meet with him and see him.”

Uche sale would allow Getafe to significantly strengthen

Uche has a €25m release clause in his Getafe contract, and this could be enticing to clubs keen on signing him. Los Azulones would be disappointed to see him go, as Torres has eluded to already, but there is no doubt that his departure would allow Jose Bordalas’ squad to be significantly strengthened ahead of the 2025-26 season kicking off next month.

For now, it remains to be seen whether Uche does leave, but these comments from Torres will have clubs on alert.