Frenkie de Jong and Barcelona hit contract delays due to agent issues

Barcelona and Frenkie de Jong were at one point destined for an acrimonious split this summer, but after an excellent second half of the season under Hansi Flick, the relationship between club and player has taken a U-turn. The 27-year-old is now set to sign a new deal with the Blaugrana.

De Jong’s salary is one of the highest in the squad, and the new deal is expected to bring his wages in line with the rest of the team. Barcelona have reportedly reached a rough agreement to extend his deal, but since there has been no progress towards the deal being inked.

Agent issues behind delay in new contract

According to Diario AS, the delay is down to de Jong’s former agent Ali Dursun. De Jong split with Dursun in order to speed up negotiations with Barcelona earlier this year, but it is not yet clear whom de Jong has been working with to seal this new deal.

Yet Dursun, of HCM Sports, is supposedly making the separation process from de Jong difficult, and until their working relationship is terminated, Barcelona cannot sign the new deal with the Dutchman.

De Jong to battle for starting spot next season

Flick had no qualms introducing de Jong into the starting line-up once he looked sharp, and he took Marc Casado’s place from earlier in the season. Next year it looks as if the Dutchman will have a fierce battle on his hands for minutes though, with Pedri a fixture alongside him.

Marc Bernal will no doubt take some time to return to full fitness after his cruciate ligament injury last season, but he in theory plays in the same position. Meanwhile towards the end of the campaign, Gavi also played deeper at times. Flick will have at least three alternatives to de Jong, should his level drop.