Real Betis exploring new option for Antony deal with Manchester United

Antony is expected to depart Manchester United again, and at this stage, a return to Real Betis is the most likely outcome. Los Verdiblancos are determined to re-sign the Brazilian winger, who is not counted on at Old Trafford by head coach Ruben Amorim.

Because of this, Man United are willing to sanction his departure in order to raise funds that would be re-invested in their own transfer efforts. They have been seeking to secure the sale of Antony, but they could be forced to consider another loan – but on this occasion, the conditions would be different.

As reported by CaughtOffside, Betis are working on a deal for Antony that would see him join on loan, but with an obligation to buy in the summer of 2026. As part of this, Man United would also expect to retain a percentage of any future sale.

Betis are bound by financial limitations

Betis would ideally want to have a deal wrapped up for Antony without any problems, but financial limitations mean that they have had to get creative in their negotiations with Man United. And a loan with obligation to buy could be a good outcome for all parties.

It is unclear what the valuation of that obligation to buy clause would be. Man United had been asking for €50m to finalise the sale of Antony, who was signed for almost double that three years ago from Ajax. However, it is more likely that a fee in the region of €35m is agreed upon by both clubs.

Should this be the case, Antony would still become Betis’ record signing. Denilson is still the player that holds this title after his infamous move from Sao Paulo 27 years ago in a deal worth €30m, but Los Verdiblancos will hope that he is much more of a success, provided that an agreement with Man United is forthcoming.