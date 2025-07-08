Barcelona snap up 18-year-old midfielder

Barcelona have continued their sweep of emerging teenage talent in recent years, with another trip to Croatia. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blaugrana have snapped up a midfielder from Croatian football.

The Catalan giants have already agreed a deal for Danish talent Roony Bardghji of Copenhagen, and their next arrival is set to be Lovro Chelfi. Romano explains that Barcelona have reached an agreement for the 18-year-old Chelfi to sign him from NK Kustosija in Croatia, and he will join their Barca Atletic side next season.

Barcelona beat out giants to Chelfi signature

As was the case with Bardghji, Barcelona were facing competition from around Europe to sign the midfield prospect. Liverpool and Chelsea had scouted Chelfi during the course of this season, but Sport note that Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund were also keen on signing Chelfi.

The deal could cost Barcelona up to €2m depending on variables, and he could be part of some of the senior training sessions this season, but he will not be going out on loan this year. The initial cost is €300k, but they have only bought 50% of his rights.

Lovro Chelfi’s career so far

Chelfi originally came through the academy at Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb, but moved to Kustosija as a 17-year-old last summer to join their under-19 team. This season he played 540 minutes for their under-19 side, scoring once, and also make his senior debut in the Croatian Cup, featuring for 81 minutes in two games.

He has also appeared three times off the bench for Croatia’s under-18 side off the bench, and getting on the scoresheet once. More recently, he has also been called up for the under-19 team.

Barcelona dealings in Croatia

Chelfi is just the latest bit of business for Barcelona in Croatia, and more specifically with Kustosija. From there Barcelona signed Mikayil Faye, who left last summer for around €11m to Ligue 1 after a year at the club. Deco has also been negotiating with Dinamo for the signature of Portuguese wonderkid Cardoso Varela.