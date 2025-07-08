Girona interested in signing Barcelona pair this summer

Barcelona need to make sales in order to be able to raise the funds required to make their desired signings this summer. Alex Valle and Ansu Fati have already departed, and with Pablo Torre set to join them ahead of his move Mallorca, two more players could be set for exits.

In recent years, Barcelona have done multiple pieces of business with Catalan rivals Girona. And two of those deals involved Oriol Romeu and Pau Victor, both of whom swapped Montilivi for the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. But now, they could now make a return.

Romeu was on loan at Girona last season, but despite deciding not to trigger the buy option in the agreement with Barcelona, the Catalans would be interested in bringing him back, as reported by MD.

Romeu has no future at Barcelona, and with one year left on his contract, he will almost certainly be moved on before the end of the summer. And given his affiliations with Girona, a return to Montilivi would not be a surprise.

And another player that could make their way back to Girona is Victor, who is also not counted by Barcelona for next season. A loan or permanent deal would be accepted, and for the latter, an asking price of €5m has been set.

Girona have had a tough start to the summer

It’s clear that Girona need significant reinforcements, given how poor a season they had in 2024-25. Signings will be sought, but it could be that sales happen first – they are at risk of losing both starting full-backs, with Miguel Gutierrez being pursued by Milan and Arnau Martinez wanted by West Ham United.

It remains to be seen whether Romeu and/or Victor sign for Girona this summer, but successful deals would be at the benefit of all parties.