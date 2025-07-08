Barcelona have shifted their attentions to from Nico Williams to Luis Diaz, after the former signed a contract renewal with Athletic Club last week. Despite one of the reasons for that change being given as the cost, Barcelona are convinced they can get a deal done for the Colombian winger.

The 28-year-old has been non-committal on his future in public over recent weeks, following months of reports that Diaz is keen to move to Barcelona. Meanwhile Barcelona are prioritising a move for a left-sided forward this summer. The most significant development in recent weeks is that Diaz has indicated to Bayern Munich that he would be willing to move to the Allianz Arena, but Barcelona expect Diaz to express a desire to leave when the time is right.

Liverpool have ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with Diaz

So far Liverpool have rejected approaches from both Barcelona and Bayern, explaining that he is not for sale this summer. Yet there has been a consistent vein of reporting that Diaz would be available for €80-85m. Cadena SER report that this is due to a gentleman’s agreement between Liverpool and Diaz that if an offer of €80m arrives, then he will be allowed to leave. Barcelona are aware of this, and are hoping to bring that price down.

Diaz does have demands for Barcelona

On Monday it was reported that Diaz would not make any demands from Barcelona over being registered, the sticking point in negotiations for Williams last week. However Diario AS say that Diaz’s agent will not request a release clause, but does want a significant financial penalty included in his contract should he not be registered.

Barcelona face tough competition for Diaz signature

If Diaz is indeed interested in a move to Bayern too, then the Blaugrana face an uphill task to sign him. Bayern will have more spending power than Barcelona, and Liverpool would rather sell to the German side. In addition, Bayern will be desperate to shift the narrative this summer, after losing out on Florian Wirtz, and losing Jamal Musiala to a long-term injury.