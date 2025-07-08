Atletico Madrid have already moved for two players this summer, and expect a third major signing to come through the door. On the exit front, things have been quieter, but increasingly there are whispers emerging from the Metropolitano over who is available and for what.

Angel Correa is set to leave the club for Mexico this summer, and Rodrigo de Paul is the next closest candidate to join him in the Americas. They would follow free agents Cesar Azpilicueta, Reinildo Mandava and Axel Witsel out the door, with Rodrigo Riquelme moving to Real Betis. Juan Musso, Matteo Ruggeri and Alex Baena have come in for a come in a for a combined €62m, leaving their net spend at €54m.

Alexander Sorloth is not for sale, but…

Last summer Alexander Sorloth was one of the star additions, arriving from Villarreal for €35m. It’s been a mixed year for Sorloth, scoring 24 goals and becoming Atletico’s second-most lethal scorer. Despite the impressive figures, he failed to lock down a regular starting spot, and failed to score in the Champions League and the Club World Cup.

Sorloth put up those figures without a consistent starting run too, but Marca say there are some doubts at the club about whether he can cut it at the top level. That would appear to be backed up by Diego Simeone’s selections. They say that while Sorloth is not for sale, and the plan is for him to stay, if an offer above the €35m they spent on Sorloth arrives, then Los Colchoneros will consider it.

Sorloth and Conor Gallagher in same boat

The Danish forward arrived around the same time as Conor Gallagher, and the ex-Chelsea man similarly struggled for a starting spot, despite some good performances. Gallagher too is in a similar situation at Atletico. It is no secret that Los Rojiblancos are interested in Tottenham Hotspur’s Cristian Romero, who has been valued at €70m by Spurs. In order to fund that move, a large sale may well be necessary.