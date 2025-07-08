Atletico Madrid have already been very active in the transfer market this summer, and those efforts will continue in the coming weeks. In terms of departures, Rodrigo Riquelme has already left for Real Betis, and it appears that he will not be the only Rodrigo to leave the RiyadhAir Metropolitano.

It was reported earlier in the summer that Rodrigo De Paul has been put up for sale by Atleti. The midfielder only has a year left on his contract, and rather than negotiate a new deal, the club has decided to cash in.

At this stage, De Paul is set for a move to Inter Miami, where he would link up with close friend and international teammate Lionel Messi. The two clubs are in talks over a deal worth €15m, with Fabrizio Romano revealing earlier this week that the Argentine would be open to making the move to Florida.

Diego Simeone wants De Paul to stay

According to information from Argentina (via Diario AS), Atleti head coach Diego Simeone is currently the main blockage for a deal, following De Paul’s decision to accept the move. He does not want to lose the midfielder, although it appears that he is fighting a losing battle in this situation.

Atleti are already about to bring in Johnny Cardoso from Betis, but he would not be De Paul’s replacement – he was already planned to sign before the Inter Miami deal came about. As such, another central midfielder will be sought in the transfer market, although it is likely to be a low-cost operation given that roughly €15m would arrive from the sale.

As things stand, Atleti would have Pablo Barrios, Johnny, Koke Resurreccion and Conor Gallagher as central midfielders in Simeone’s squad, but one more would ensure good depth in the position. It remains to be seen who the player is that joins Los Colchoneros in De Paul’s stead.