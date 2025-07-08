With star left-back Theo Hernandez on the way out, and not to Atletico Madrid, AC Milan are looking for a new defender for their left flank. They believe the answer may be in La Liga again.

According to Daniele Longo, AC Milan have made an offer for Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez. The 23-year-old. The Spain international is available for €25m, as per Longo’s information, and he reminds that Real Madrid have a 50% sell-on fee on Gutierrez. There had been some speculation that Los Blancos could have activated their €9m buyback option on the Castilla product this summer, but that idea has been firmly put to bed by their pursuit of Alvaro Carreras.

Miguel Gutierrez on the move

It has been made known to the media that Gutierrez would have been open to a move back to Real Madrid, but otherwise the interest in him has been relatively quiet over the past season, as Girona struggled to replicate their form from last year. Nevertheless, Gutierrez has remained one of their best performers, and indeed, one of the best at his position in La Liga this season.

Previously Gutierrez has been linked with a number of teams, with Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Arsenal and plenty more all sending scouts to watch him at some point over the last two campaigns.

Girona in need of a replacement

Even if the deal were to be completed for €25m, and both Girona and Real Madrid were to split the money, the Catalans would still be making an €8.5m profit on Guterriez. Nevertheless, it is a far cry from the figures around his €40m release clause that were being mentioned last summer.

Michel Sanchez will be desperate for movement in that department if Gutierrez does depart. Not only is he there only specialist left-back, but has been one of their most consistent and best players over the last three seasons. His 112 appearances, six goals and 19 assists earned him a further five for Spain at the Olympics in Paris in 2024, in which he managed to score and bring home a gold medal.