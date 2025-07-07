Two teams to make bids for €60m Real Madrid starlet

Real Madrid forward Endrick Felipe is looking increasingly uncertain, as Gonzalo Garcia Torres continues to appear the more logical choice for Xabi Alonso’s frontline next season. Numerous clubs are preparing to make their case on why they are the right destination for the 18-year-old this summer.

Endrick recently flew out to the United States to discuss his future with the club, and it has transpired that they believe the best course of action for next season would be a loan move for him. Endrick until now, as explained by Cadena SER, had only been thinking about staying at Real Madrid and proving Carlo Ancelotti made a mistake by giving him so few chances last season.

Endrick agents prepared for offers

The number of enquiries for Endrick in recent months have reached the double figures, but before the Club World Cup, there was no question of an exit, and his agents did not even pass the offers onto Real Madrid. However with Europe now on alert, teams in Italy, France, Germany and Spain are all considering offers for Endrick on loan again.

At least two clubs have confirmed they will make an approach, including a side that will be in the Champions League next season from La Liga. A return to Brazil is another option, as he would have plenty of game time and a chance to score plenty of goals as he seeks a spot in the World Cup squad.

Which teams are interested in Endrick?

It seems all but certain that said La Liga side must be Villarreal. Rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid seem nigh on impossible destinations, while Athletic Club cannot sign non-Basque players, leaving the Yellow Submarine as the only option.

Meanwhile in recent months Alonso’s former side Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig have been credited with interest in Endrick. In Serie A, Juventus and AC Milan have also been cited as interested in a move for the Brazil international.