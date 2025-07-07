Serie A manager confirms move for Real Madrid midfielder

Real Madrid legend Luka Modric is facing what is either his final game or his penultimate game for Los Blancos on Wednesday night, as they take on Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup semi-final. The 39-year-old had been holding off announcing his next stop, but it has now been made public.

The Croatian midfielder was given an emotional farewell at the Santiago Bernabeu in May in the final game of the season, alongside Carlo Ancelotti. The veteran was a starter right up until his final two seasons at the club, and will go down as arguably the best to ever do it in the middle of the pitch for Real Madrid. His next move will be to AC Milan, where he is set to sign a new one-year contract, with an option to add an extra season.

AC Milan manager confirms Modric arrival

AC Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri has now confirmed that Modric will be signing Modric this summer, once his duties with Real Madrid are complete. Modric’s contract was extended until the end of the tournament, but he will be a free agent thereafter.

“We’re waiting for Luka Modric. He’ll arrive in August. He’s an important, extraordinary player. He needs no introduction,” Allegri explained to Marca.

“In midfield, we’ll have him, Ricci, Loftus-Cheek – who I think could be very important – Bondo, and now Musah. We’ll play with three midfielders, and we’ll adapt our formation based on the players’ characteristics,” he continued on the day of his second Milan presentation.

Real Madrid’s midfield hole

There is a current of thought that still suggests Los Blancos may need a signing in midfield, with the absence of Toni Kroos and increasingly Modric being felt. Although the functioning of midfield has improved in the early going under Xabi Alonso, the German midfielder has commented that he will need a different profile of midfielder in his squad.