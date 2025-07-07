Rodrigo de Paul considering €15m Atletico Madrid exit

Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo de Paul is considering an offer to leave the club this summer. As he moves into the final year of his deal, Los Rojiblancos are keen to offload the Argentina international.

On the 24th of June, Football España reported exclusively that Inter Miami had opened talks with de Paul’s camp, in an attempt to persuade him to join friend and international teammate Lionel Messi in Major League Soccer. The 31-year-old was set on continuing his career in Europe, but it appears he is now considering a move to the USA, as per Marca.

Atletico Madrid future in question

Contract talks between de Paul and Atletico have hit a dead end, and it seems there is no chance of a new deal for him. Hence, Los Colchoneros are keen to move him on before losing him for free. Atletico turned down a €25m offer from West Ham United in January, and had set their asking price around that figure this summer.

However with little in the way of interest at that price, Los Rojiblancos would be open to letting him go for the €15m that Inter Miami are offering. Gaston Edul reports that a formal offer has already been made.

Diego Simeone keen to hang onto de Paul

While the club see his sale as a financial necessity, manager Diego Simeone is keen to hang onto de Paul. He is conscious of the difficult circumstances, but also aware that for the money de Paul’s sale would bring in, Atletico will not find a player of similar quality in the transfer market.

🚨🇦🇷 BREAKING: Inter Miami has already made a formal offer to Rodrigo de Paul. The player is considering it. If there’s an agreement, they’ll move forward with Atlético Madrid. [🎖️: @gastonedul] pic.twitter.com/n0mXrDdr0y — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) July 7, 2025

Should Atletico cash in on de Paul?

There is little in the way of a right answer for Atletico and Simeone. Financially, the decision is a no-brainer for Atletico, but on the pitch, there is little doubt that his loss would weaken them. It may well come down to whether Simeone can convince Atletico that de Paul could be the difference between progression to the latter stages in the Champions League, or winning a trophy.