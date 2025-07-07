Real Madrid have reasons to be optimistic about the new dawn under Xabi Alonso, but their stiffest test yet awaits on Wednesday night, as reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain stand in the way of their progress to the Club World Cup final. One of the few sour notes from their last few games was a late red card for Dean Huijsen against Borussia Dortmund.

Los Blancos had arguably put in their most complete performance yet going into stoppage time, but were forced to sweat for the final minutes. Huijsen brought down Serhou Guirassy in the box, and was shown a straight red card. Courtesy of Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid made it through to the semi-final, but Alonso now has a question mark over his defence against PSG.

Alonso has decided on Huijsen replacement

According to Diario AS, Alonso has made up his mind on a replacement for the Spain international though. It will be Raul Asencio who will make his return to the starting XI for the first time since his own red card suspension following a sending off against Pachuca. Asencio has been out of the team in favour of Antonio Rudiger since their second game.

Alonso will place faith in Asencio again after a tough start to life under the new regime. Asencio was withdrawn after 45 minutes against Al-Hilal too, giving away a penalty. It had been suggested that Aurelien Tchouameni could play alongside Antonio Rudiger in a four, but the Frenchman will alter his position depending on the needs of the game. One of the biggest issues in Huijsen’s absence will be the ability to escape pressure against a PSG side that pushes high.

PSG also improvising in defence

Luis Enrique must also shuffle his backline after their quarter-final win over Bayern Munich. Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez both saw late red cards, and are also suspended. Nuno Mendes is the first-choice left-back anyway, but it will likely be 21-year-old Lucas Beraldo who must fill in for Pacho, a major miss for PSG.