Real Madrid to sound out transfer market for 30-year-old

After a temperate start to life at the Club World Cup, Xabi Alonso’s first outing as Real Madrid manager could scarcely be going better, with several players looking renewed, and strong performances. Their month in the United States could alter their plans for the rest of the summer too.

Alongside the impressive progress of Aurelien Tchouameni and Arda Guler, and the eruption of Gonzalo Garcia Torres, is the best version of Fran Garcia seen at Real Madrid. The 25-year-old was the man of the match against Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-final, and has come on leaps and bounds in a new left wing-back role.

Fran Garcia on cutting through the noise

Garcia was largely expected to be one of the names that might have left this summer, after two rather unconvincing seasons since returning to the club from Rayo Vallecano. However Garcia told Marca that he has not paid much attention to criticism of him.

“It may seem like a cliché, but it’s true that in my first year, they advised me to leave the social media. Eventually, things do reach you. But I said it the other day: I’m calm, and I think it shows. I’m focused on trying to help the team and giving my best. What happens off the pitch is obviously heard, but it’s none of my business. I have to focus on my own thing, and what happens off it, we’ll see.”

Garcia form could force Ferland Mendy out

Real Madrid still plan to spend on Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras this summer, but Garcia has worked his way into their plans, and a departure now seems unlikely, as per Diario AS. Originally, he was seen as the more likely to leave out of the pair with Ferland Mendy, with Los Blancos fielding more interest for Garcia than the Frenchman. Yet the word is that Real Madrid will now sound out the transfer market to see if there are any offers for Mendy, who renewed his contract until 2028. The 30-year-old, out with injury, is not expected back until October.