Real Madrid in favour of exit for €60m forward this summer

Real Madrid have an unexpected dilemma on their hands this summer, with the explosion of Gonzalo Garcia Torres at the Club World Cup. The Castilla forward was used as a stop-gap in the absence of Kylian Mbappe, but has made a serious argument to remain in the senior squad, with his four goals placing him at the top of the scoring charts.

Garcia, 21, was originally set for an exit this summer, with Los Blancos looking for a €5-10m deal with a 50% sell-on fee. However interest in him has ramped up this summer off the back of his performances under Xabi Alonso. Chelsea are reportedly considering paying as much as €40m for him, while El Chiringuito say as many as 10 clubs have been in touch with his agents with offers from the Premier League, Serie A and Spain. His release clause is €50m.

🌟 "GONZALO tiene OFERTAS de Inglaterra, Italia y MEDIA ESPAÑA". 🔝 "Ha recibido diez ofertas". INFORMACIÓN de @EduAguirre7 en #ChiringuitoMadrid. pic.twitter.com/5LMq3ii7zQ — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) July 5, 2025

Decision yet to be made on Gonzalo Garcia and Endrick

Alonso has commented publicly that Real Madrid have not made a decision on where Garcia’s future lies, and Cadena SER corroborate that idea. However the club believe that Garcia, Endrick Felipe and Kylian Mbappe are one too many number nines for the squad next season, even if Los Blancos will likely play with two or three in attack.

Endrick the preferred departure

However the feeling at the club is that the exit that makes the most sense is Endrick. The Brazilian, currently recovering from injury, flew to the United States to speak with the club about his future amid doubts about his role. While they will not force anyone out, they believe that a loan move for Endrick might be the best course of action, with Garcia remaining in the senior squad.

Fits and bursts for Endrick

That feeling is informed by the fact that Garcia has understood and suited exactly what Alonso asks from his forwards, while Endrick may not be such a natural fit. The 18-year-old arrived last summer in a deal that could rise to €60m, but has struggled for consistency, despite flashes of brilliance. It is also worth remarking that he is also yet to benefit from the arrival of Alonso.