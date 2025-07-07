PSG rejoin Rodrygo Goes transfer race as Arsenal stall

There could be a fresh face in the growing transfer race to sign Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes this summer.

The Brazil international faces a big call on his future after playing a bit part role under Xabi Alonso at the FIFA Club World Cup.

However, any offers put forward for the former Santos striker must meet Real Madrid’s demands, as he remains a valuable asset.

Alonso appears increasingly open to selling him, based his lack of prominence in his early plans, and Arsenal are the rumoured front runners.

Rodrygo to Arsenal transfer latest

A move from Arsenal to bring him to the Emirates Stadium is also dependent on sales following Mikel Arteta’s swoop to bring in Martin Zubimendi.

That has swallowed up a chunk of his summer budget and signing Rodrygo could depend on selling his Brazil teammate Gabriel Martinelli to Al Nassr.

However, in an unexpected twist, Al Nassr are also interested in Rodrygo, with Cristiano Ronaldo personally requesting the club make a move for him in the coming weeks.

Los Blancos will not accept below €70m for the 24-year-old, which Al Nassr can afford outright, but Arsenal would need time to cover.

PSG emerge as rivals for Rodrygo

Amidst the battle between Arsenal and Al Nassr, Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly re-entered the Rodrygo race, after being linked with him last summer.

As per reports from ESPN Brasil, PSG have made contact with Rodrygo’s representatives in case he does decides to leave Real Madrid.

The interest has not gone any further at this stage, but Luis Enrique is an admirer, and could add him to an all-star attack in Paris.

Ballon d’Or contender Ousmane Dembele spearheaded PSG to a first-ever UEFA Champions League title in May but they are in the market to strengthen.