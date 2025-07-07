Valencia star Javi Guerra has no shortage of suitors this summer, following a spectacular return to form under Carlos Corberan this season. This week is likely to see crucial developments in his future, as several European giants pursue him.

As explained by Marca, Guerra is set for talks with Valencia and new GM Ron Gourlay this Thursday, in which they will discuss his future. Los Che will present a new contract offer to Guerra, who has two years left on his deal, but if they cannot agree on it, then the doors will be opened to a sale. Until that point, there will be no movement regarding Guerra’s situation.

Valencia do hope to get at least €20m for Guerra, bearing in mind Villarreal have a 30% sell-on fee on Guerra, meaning the final price will need to be at least €26m.

AC Milan and Manchester United interested

AC Milan are treating Guerra as a priority signing, as per MD, and have opened talks with Valencia over a move. They say Valencia are asking for €30m for his signature, but also that Manchester United and Aston Villa are keen on the 22-year-old.

Meanwhile Calciomercato in England say that Guerra is very close to joining Manchester United, and that his chances of wearing the Rossoneri are slim at this point.

Atletico Madrid remain in the picture

Guerra was on the verge of joining Atletico Madrid last summer, before Los Colchoneros opted to go for Conor Gallagher instead, even taking the train to the Spanish capital to sign a contract. Yet both parties are still keen on the deal, explain MD further, and if Gallagher or Rodrigo de Paul leave this summer, then Atletico would pursue Guerra again. This prospect is another factor in the way of a potential move elsewhere.

🚨🇪🇸 JUST IN: If Rodrigo De Paul or Conor Gallagher leave, Atlético Madrid will go after Javi Guerra. [🥇: @rubenuria via @RadioTaronja_/@eldesmarque] pic.twitter.com/1YJSbfPqvZ — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) July 7, 2025

That has been confirmed by Ruben Uria. Atletico are open to a sale for Gallagher, but it does not an imminent move. There does appear to be more chance of de Paul moving on, with talks ongoing for a move to Major League Soccer.