Liverpool winger Luis Diaz gives green light for move to Barcelona rivals

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has been linked to Barcelona since the spring of 2024, with Director of Football Deco keen on bringing him to Catalonia. That looks a difficult deal for the Blaugrana to pull off this summer, but even more so with competition on the horizon.

The Catalan giants are reportedly Diaz’s first choice for a move this summer, and after it was reported that Diaz will be requesting a move, this information is backed up by Marca. They say that the Liverpool star will communicate his desire to leave to both Arne Slot and the hierarchy in hope that they cede on their stance that he is not for sale. Without the Colombian securing the acquiescence, it looks tricky for Barcelona to have hope of a deal.

Bayern Munich get green light from Luis Diaz

However they are not Diaz’s only suitors. The other side that were in for Nico Williams were Bayern Munich, and according to BILD, Sporting Director Max Eberl has been given the go ahead to pursue a move. Diaz has confirmed to the German side that he is keen on a move to Bavaria this summer. The German giants have yet to open talks with Liverpool, but are speaking with the Colombian’s camp too, and have reached an agreement on personal terms.

Do Bayern Munich have an advantage over Barcelona?

Barcelona are likely to be Diaz’s first choice in a fair fight, due to the upturn in their fortunes, Deco’s close pursuit of Diaz, and the living situation in the Catalan capital. However there is an argument that Bayern might be better-placed for his signature.

Luis Díaz' agent is not asking for any mandatory registration or release clause in case the club doesn't succeed in registering him. @ffpolo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 7, 2025

The Bundesliga champions were willing to offer Williams higher wages, and if Liverpool stand firm on their demands of €80-85m for the 28-year-old, then Bayern would be able to outbid Barcelona. Equally, there would be no concern about Bayern’s ability to register Diaz. Beyond Liverpool’s price tag, it has also been reported that they do not want to do business with Barcelona following poor experiences during recent deals, which would de facto hand Bayern pole position.