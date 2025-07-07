Kylian Mbappe drops harassment and extorsion lawsuit against PSG

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has dropped a lawsuit against former club Paris Saint-Germain. The Frenchman has multiple ongoing cases against PSG, but has decided not to pursue a case for extorsion and harassment.

That is according to L’Equipe, who are quoted by Diario AS in the matter. They go on to explain that Mbappe has dropped a case against his boyhood club due to PSG’s actions during the negotiations for a two-year contract extension in 2022. Before Mbappe signed the new deal, PSG had exiled Mbappe from the first team, and had him training alone during preseason. They also left him out of a preseason tour.

Mbappe drops lawsuit, pursues salary

No reason has been given for the change of course, but Mbappe is still pursuing the unpaid wages from the final three months of his PSG contract. The 26-year-old maintains that he is due €55m in unpaid salary from that period, while PSG claim that he had verbally agreed not to leave the club for free, and thus their actions were justified.

Real Madrid to clash with PSG for the first time since move

Since Mbappe moved to the Spanish capital, both clubs experienced a reversal of fortunes, with Los Blancos going from champions of Europe, to beaten quarter-finalists. Similarly, PSG went from beaten semi-finalist to champions under Luis Enrique. With plenty of hostility between PSG’s hierarchy and Mbappe, this is the first time that he will play against PSG since his AS Monaco days as a teenager. He has stated his relations with the rest of the club and fans are otherwise good.

Mbappe will no doubt be highly motivated to prove himself against his former club, but will also have to hope for the green light from Xabi Alonso, as he seeks his first start in the tournament. Laid low with a virus, his alternative Gonzalo Garcia Torres is the joint-top scorer at the Club World Cup, and Alonso might be tempted into using Mbappe, who has come off the bench in the last two games, as an impact sub.