Last week Arsenal presented Martin Zubimendi as their new star signing in midfield, set to dominate alongside Declan Rice from August onwards. The Real Sociedad academy product moved for a total of €70m, despite interest from Real Madrid, and the presence of idol Xabi Alonso at the Santiago Bernabeu.

When Real Madrid get involved, they tend to command a special pull for players in negotiations, as has been evidenced by moves for Jude Bellingham and Dean Huijsen, for whom Chelsea were favourites to sign before Los Blancos started conversations. It was not lost on Real Madrid fans that Zubimendi named the Real Madrid manager as his favourite Spanish player of all time during an interview with Arsenal club media after his presentation.

Real Madrid heavily linked with Zubimendi

Throughout the second half of the season, Los Blancos were intermittently linked with Zubimendi. When Alonso arrived, it was said that his former B-team coach at La Real was pushing for his signature at Real Madrid, and would get involved personally to push Zubimendi towards a move to Madrid. However the hijacking of the deal Arsenal had in place never came to fruition.

Zubimendi has had Arsenal move lined up for a year

According to Cadena SER, Zubimendi has known he would be moving to Arsenal for the past year. The Gunners opened talks to sign both Mikel Merino and Zubimendi last summer, but with the Txuri-Urdin reluctant to lose both in the same summer, sold Merino and made a pact for Zubimendi to move to London this year.

Hence Real Madrid’s chances of intervening were nil, and Zubimendi was not to be swayed. This is despite the fact that Zubimendi turned down a move to Liverpool around the same time. There have been noises that the Spain international would consider an exit this summer, having turned down numerous European giants in past years.