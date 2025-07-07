Barcelona were dealt a surprising blow in the transfer market on Friday, as Athletic Club announced a 10-year contract for Nico Williams, their primary target in the transfer market. It means that the Blaugrana have turned their attentions back to Liverpool’s Luis Diaz, with Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford an alternative.

It was revealed over the weekend that Barcelona had been in touch with Rashford’s agents again, with his chances of signing for the Blaugrana increasing exponentially following Williams’ decision. MD say that talks have also intensified with Diaz in recent days though, and Barcelona will target him before they move for Rashford.

Luis Diaz to request transfer from Liverpool

The Catalan giants have been informed that Diaz will request a transfer from Liverpool, as he augers for a move to Camp Nou. Previously, Diaz has told the media that his agents are in talks with the club, and that his future was open, and his representatives are also telling Barcelona that Liverpool are in need of sales to offset the costs of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Mikos Kerkez.

Difference to Nico Williams

There is a key factor to consider too – the Catalan daily go on to say that Diaz will not make any contract stipulations regarding his registration. That was where a deal for Williams stalled, and it would not be an issue with Diaz, who is prioritising a move to Barcelona. At any rate though, no move for Diaz will be made for several weeks, to give Liverpool time to assimilate the tragic passing of Diogo Jota.

Negotiation with Liverpool

Even if Diaz is not asking for guarantees though, Barcelona must move for him with the intention of registering with La Liga, something it seems unlikely they will be able to do without exits. Thus far, Liverpool have demanded €80-85m, and have rebuffed an approach from Barcelona.