Barcelona announce new two-year deal for veteran

Barcelona have confirmed that Wojciech Szczesny will be remaining at the club for the time being, after his contract expired last week. With the Blaugrana back in training this week, Hansi Flick will no doubt have been keen to ensure the 35-year-old is present for the start of the season.

The veteran goalkeeper came out of retirement less than two months into his new life last season, after Barcelona sought out an experienced goalkeeper last season in the aftermath of Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s serious knee injury in September. Szczesny would spend three months on the bench, before winning a starting spot in January, and finishing the season with a Spanish Supercup, Copa del Rey and La Liga titles.

Barcelona hand Szczesny two-year deal

Barcelona announced on Monday that Szczesny had been handed a new two-year deal by the club, keeping him in action until 2027, when Szczesny will be 37. Most foresee a back-up role for him going forward, with manager Hansi Flick speaking warmly of his character and his impact on the dressing room during the season. He has also been a hit with the fanbase, for his relaxed attitude and sense of humour.

Four senior goalkeepers on Barcelona books

With the confirmation of Szczesny’s continuity, Barcelona now have four senior goalkeepers on their books for next season as things stand. Szczesny is widely expected to play a back-up role for Joan Garcia, after the Blaugrana activated his release clause this summer. The unknown is what the future holds for captain ter Stegen, whom Barcelona would like to move on, but the player seems keen to stay.

Inaki Pena departure imminent

The fourth is Inaki Pena, who until January was their starter. He is expected to leave on a free despite having a year left on his deal. Valencia and Celta Vigo showed interest in Pena, but it now looks as if he may move abroad.