Arsenal have finally completed the signing of Martin Zubimendi, whose arrival from Real Sociedad was made official on Sunday. The 26-year-old, whose €60m release clause was activated by the Premier League side, leaves San Sebastian after 14 years with the Txuri-Urdin.

Zubimendi’s move to Arsenal has been on the cards for several weeks, but a deal has only been made official now because La Real requested that it be registered during the 2025-26 season, thus ensuring that they can spend more of the funds received from this sale.

Upon announcing Zubimendi’s arrival, Arsenal confirmed that Zubimendi would be wearing the number 36 jersey in north London. While this could come as a surprise given that 5 was available due to Thomas Partey’s departure, the decision actually has a lot of meaning for the Spain international.

Number 36 has a special meaning for Zubimendi

As per MD, 36 was the number that Zubimendi wore when he made his debut for La Real back in April 2019. Given that it is his boyhood club, it holds special significance for him, which is why he has chosen to adorn it during this new stage of his career at Arsenal.

The move to Arsenal allows Zubimendi to reunite with two players he was alongside at La Real: Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino. The former only spent one season (2019-20) at the Reale Arena, whereas Merino – who is also international teammates with Zubimendi – spent six years in Donostia-San Sebastian before moving to north London last summer.

On paper, Zubimendi’s signing is an excellent one for Arsenal, given that he is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. Mikel Arteta will hope the arrival of his countryman will help his side finally end their wait for a Premier League title, which they last won during the 2003-04 season.