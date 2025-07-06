Diego Simeone has received a transfer boost in his push to sign Tottenham star Cristian Romero despite a huge asking price.

Simeone is looking to rebuild his squad after Los Rojiblancos were dumped out in the group stages of the FIFA Club World Cup following a poor showing in the USA.

Simeone’s charges are currently away on their summer break with a preseason return for the majority of his players not expected until late July.

However, Simeone and the club hierarchy will be utilising the off-season to track transfer targets, after already landing Alex Baena from Villarreal.

Baena will add a freshness to Simeone’s midfield after growing into one of La Liga’s most consistent creative forces in Castellon.

Defence is Simeone’s next task, as he aims for a new leader, with Romero highlighted as his No.1 pick.

Tottenham warn Atletico Madrid over Romero offer

Spurs’ victory in the UEFA Europa League final has given the club a back door route into the Champions League next season and bolstered their finances in the process.

Thomas Frank has spoken to Romero to outline his importance for 2025/26 – including potentially taking over the captaincy from Son Heung-min – but he is pushing hard to link up with Simeone.

The two clubs are currently at a stand-off, as Simeone prepares to battle with Spurs’ infamous tough negotiators.

Spurs will only sell Romero if they receive an offer in the region of €70m, which is above what Atletico Madrid are currently willing to pay, set at around €55m.

That figure could get closer to €70m via add-ons but the stances are well established ahead of renewed talks.

Spurs eye Romero replacement after Atletico Madrid update

One potential route to break the deadlock may have been sourced, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo, with Frank already lining up a replacement.

Frank will not force Romero to stay, if he is unconvinced, and Genoa’s versatile defender Koni De Winter is an option at €24m – which could reduce their request for Romero.