Former Real Madrid superstar Toni Kroos has opened up what Xabi Alonso is missing from his current Los Blancos squad.

Alonso was immediately installed as Carlo Ancelotti’s replacement at the end of May with the former Spain international thrown into the deep end at the FIFA Club World Cup.

The club have already backed Alonso in the summer transfer market with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen landing from Liverpool and Bournemouth respectively.

Argentina international Franco Mastantuono will complete his move to Madrid when he turns 18 in August but more new faces are expected.

Kroos and Alonso famously never played together in Madrid as they crossed paths in 2014 with the former heading to the Estadio Santiago Benabeu as Alonso replaced him at Bayern Munich.

Toni Kroos tells Alonso what Real Madrid are ‘missing’

Kroos has become an outspoken figure on Real Madrid following his retirement last summer and he is clear over what’s currently lacking.

“They’re still missing a profile like mine, they’re still looking for it. There aren’t many players like that, and the ones that are there aren’t easy to get,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport, via Mundo Deportivo.

“It’s too early to judge Xabi’s Real Madrid. It takes time to evaluate the changes and implementation of his ideas.

“I’m sure Xabi knows how to correct things, as there are things that need to change, because with so much quality – things have to go well.”

Will Real Madrid sign a new midfielder this summer?

The current answer appears to be no based on a number of factors.

Defence is viewed as the main area Alonso wants to bolster with Benfica’s Alvaro Carreras still a target despite the form of Fran Garcia in the USA.

Florentino Perez reportedly blocked Alonso’s push for Martin Zubimendi – with Arsenal now completing a deal for the Basque playmaker – and his old team might not listen to Kroos’ advice.