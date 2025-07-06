On Saturday, Real Madrid progressed to the Club World Cup semi-finals with victory over Borussia Dortmund, but they will be without Dean Huijsen for the showdown against Paris Saint-Germain. The defender, signed from AFC Bournemouth earlier in the summer, was sent off in stoppage time, meaning that he will be suspended against the European champions.

Huijsen has been excellent in the United States, but he will not be available for Real Madrid’s biggest match of the Club World Cup so far. And that is a big headache for Xabi Alonso, who is already without the injured Eder Militao and David Alaba.

As per MD, Alonso has three players that can replace Huijsen in the Real Madrid starting line-up for the PSG showdown, which takes place on Wednesday at the MetLife Stadium, where Los Blancos were in action against Borussia Dortmund.

Raul Asencio is the favourite to replace Huijsen

The most likely to start is Raul Asencio. He was in the line-up for the matches against Al-Hilal and Pachuca, whom he was sent off against himself. He has struggled in the United States, but his big-match performances over the course of the 2024-25 season have largely been impressive.

Aurelien Tchouameni has acted as a makeshift centre-back on many occasions over the last 12 months, and he has played there in a three during the Club World Cup. But Alonso may be unsure about deploying him there alongside Antonio Rudiger as a pair, especially as his presence in midfield would be lost.

The third, and least likely, option is Jacobo Ramon, who impressed during the latter stages of the La Liga season in matches against Mallorca and Sevilla. But despite playing 23 minutes in the Club World Cup so far, Alonso is unlikely to risk him from the start against a side of PSG’s quality.