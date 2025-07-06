Real Madrid have been busy in the transfer market this summer, and there are more signings being eyed by club officials. Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Franco Mastantuono have already been brought in, and another to arrive could be Abdellah Ouazane.

Last month, it was reported that Real Madrid were eyeing a move for Ouazane, whose contract at Ajax has since come to an end. Barcelona were also keen on the 16-year-old midfielder, but in the end, Los Blancos were established as firm favourites to finalise a deal.

Ajax have been desperately trying to convince Ouazane to sign a new contract, but it appears that their efforts will be in vain. According to MD, Real Madrid are expected to finalise his signing as early as next week, at which point they will pay a development fee to the Eredivisie giants.

Ouazane will start his Real Madrid career in La Fabrica

Ouazane will be the latest talented young player signed by Real Madrid to bolster La Fabrica, their youth academy. Given his age, he will start in the lower categories upon his arrival at Valdebebas, although it is not yet clear whether it will be the U18s and U19s that is his starting point. Castilla could also be an option, but that may be unlikely given his age.

Ouazane, who has represented the Netherlands and Morocco at youth level on the international stage but has since declared for the African nation, could have chances to make the step up to the Real Madrid first team in the coming years. Previous head coach Carlo Ancelotti was very unwilling to look at La Fabrica unless absolutely necessary during his tenure, but things could be different with Xabi Alonso.

This saga is not done yet, but it is certainly looking very likely that Ouazane will become a Real Madrid player this summer – much to the disappointment of Ajax.