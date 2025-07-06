Former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid star hints at fresh start at old club

The name Joao Felix is likely to conjure up familiar feelings among both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid fans.

The Portugal international has packed a lot into his career, despite not turning 26 until later this year, and he looks set for another move this summer.

Inconsistency and major questions over his attitude have dogged Felix’s career in Portugal, Spain, England and Italy with the winger never able to settle and show his best version.

Los Rojiblancos famously paid a La Liga record €126m to bring him to Madrid in 2019, following a standout first season at Benfica.

However, his time in the Spanish capital came nowhere near justifying that fee, with just 25 league goals scored across three and a half seasons under Diego Simeone.

A controversial loan to Barcelona 2023/24 failed to convince the Catalans to sign him permanently before a permanent move to Chelsea last summer.

Joao Felix’s next club revealed as Chelsea exit nears

The move to Stamford Bridge has been another false start for Felix with Enzo Maresca unconvinced by him in the first half of 2024/25.

He was loaned out to AC Milan at the start of 2025, but the Serie A giants have no interest in bringing him back to the San Siro, and he faces another call.

La Liga sides are wary of signing him, following his struggles in Madrid and Barcelona, and he is considering a full circle move back to Benfica if a deal can be agreed.

“I know the coach [Bruno Lage] well and he was important in my career. That points me in that direction and I would really like to return to Benfica”, as per Mundo Deportivo.

His current contract runs until 2031, which could complicate an exit, and Chelsea will need to slash their £20m valuation.

Felix’s final Atletico Madrid numbers registered at 34 goals in 131 appearances across all competitions with 10 scored in 44 games on loan at Barcelona.