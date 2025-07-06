Deco: Lamine Yamal becoming the best depends on him

Barcelona sporting director Deco had a message for Lamine Yamal over his push for future greatness for club and country.

The 17-year-old continues on his meteoric rise for La Blaugrana and La Roja and he looks destined to become a generation-defining player.

Despite his tender age, Lamine Yamal is one of the first names on the team sheet for both Hansi Flick and Luis de la Fuente, ahead of a crunch 2025/26 campaign and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Barcelona have secured his future via a long-term contract extension, but club insiders remain determined to manage the hype surrounding him.

Deco’s message for Lamine Yamal to achieve greatness

Flick secured a trophy treble in his first season at Barcelona with an attacking trio of Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha vital to his success.

Deco failed in his attempts to lure Lamine Yamal’s pal Nico Williams to Barcelona – following his call to sign a mammoth extension in Bilbao – but the former Portugal international is clear over where the former is heading.

“Lamine Yamal is a phenomenon. Being the best in the world depends on him,” as per Marca.

“He’ll be at Barca for the next few years, competing at the highest level, in the Champions League, in La Liga, competing with Real Madrid and the big clubs.

“I also say this for the Spain national team, which will shine in tournaments because it’s very strong.

“He grew up in the neighbourhoods of Mataró, and that’s helped him to become so mature now. He understands he has a responsibility as a player.”

Lamine Yamal 2024/25 numbers

Lamine Yamal ended the 2024/25 season with 18 goals scored compared across all competitions.

However, he also racked up a sensational 21 assists for Flick’s charges, both of which have put him right in the race with Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele for the 2025 Ballon d’Or.