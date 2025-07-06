Barcelona to finalise key contract renewal next week

Barcelona have already brought in Joan Garcia, and their second “signing” of the summer transfer window will be sealed next week: Wojciech Szczesny.

Szczesny joined Barcelona during last season as a replacement for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, who suffered a serious knee injury in September. He was unable to break into the starting line-up until January, but he never looked back upon claiming his place.

His performances were generally very good, and that is why Barcelona have been desperate to agree a new contract with him. He gave the green light several weeks ago, and the process will soon be finalised.

Szczesny is officially out of contract, with his previous deal having expired on Monday. But he will sign on next week, with Sport reporting that everything will be finalised before Barcelona start their pre-season training program next Sunday. He is expected to stay for two years, keeping him in Catalonia until the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

Szczesny will be Barcelona’s backup goalkeeper next season

Szczesny started his time at Barcelona as number two to Inaki Pena, and for next season, he will be in this role again. The idea is for Garcia, who joined from Espanyol last month, to be the club’s new starter, and the Polish veteran will be his understudy – that leaves Marc-Andre Ter Stegen out in the cold, as he will not be counted on by Hansi Flick.

Barcelona are hopeful that Ter Stegen will choose to leave this summer, as this will make it significantly easier for Garcia and other new signings to be registered. Like Szczesny, he will told talks with the club next week, and it is at this time that he will be informed that he will be third in the goalkeeping pecking order, which could trigger a desire for him to find a new club.