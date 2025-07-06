Barcelona set up shock preseason plan for Roony Bardghji

Barcelona are on the verge of completing a transfer swoop to bring in FC Copenhagen’s rising star Roony Bardghji.

The 19-year-old is coming back to full fitness in the Danish capital, following a long-term injury, but Barcelona are undeterred in their quest to bring in one of the most talented youngsters in Europe.

An ACL kept him out of the majority of the 2024/25 campaign after an eye-catching 2023/24 breakthrough campaign at his current club.

Barcelona are working through the final details of the transfer, but they are hopeful of wrapping up a bargain deal, before rival clubs are able to reach out.

Bargain Bardghji could just €2-3m

The main factor in Barcelona’s push to bring in the Sweden U21 international is the price he is currently available for.

Bardghji is out of contract in December, and previous reports from MD indicated the deal will cost between €2-3m, with Footmercato stating it will be €2.5m plus a 15% sell-on clause. The latter adds that Porto submitted the same offer, but Bardghji prefers to join Barcelona, seemingly having been a fan of the club.

That final aspect should swing it for Barcelona as Hansi Flick looks to finalise his preseason plans in the days ahead.

Barcelona’s Bardghji plan for 2025

The latest update from Mundo Deportivo indicates Flick wants him in place before the flight to Japan later this month for a preseason tour.

Flick and his coaches will utilise the incoming warm up games to assess his readiness to remain with the first team.

Due his lengthy injury absence, Flick is open minded over what to do, but he effectively has two choices.

If Bardghji impresses in Asia, he will remain with the first team for 2025/26, despite rumours he could float between the main side and the B team.

If Flick believes he needs more time, he will be loaned back to FC Copenhagen, as that is viewed as a better developing ground.