Barcelona remain in the dark over Oscar Mingueza cash boost

Barcelona are still awaiting a transfer update from Celta Vigo over the future of defender Oscar Mingueza this summer.

La Blaugrana opted to sell Mingueza to the Galicians back in 2022, and he has excelled at the Estadio Balaidos, as a solid La Liga operator.

The 26-year-old has forced his way into Luis de la Fuente’s Spain squad in the last 12 months and was named in Football Espana 2024/25 Team of the Season after a stellar campaign.

His revival has left Celta Vigo facing a tough choice in the coming weeks as he enters the final 12 months of his contract in Vigo.

Premier League side Aston Villa have expressed an interest in signing him, but that deal has since been placed on hold, after Unai Emery missed out on UEFA Champions League qualification.

The situation continues to evolve with Barcelona watching on as they are due a 50% sell on clause over a possible €20m deal.

Oscar Mingueza transfer update as Barcelona wait

€20m was the figure quoted to Villa, and Celta will look to still push for that, from any fresh interested parties.

However, they are effectively on a countdown now, with Mingueza eligible to negotiate a free transfer from the start of 2026, and leave without a fee next summer.

As per an update from local journalist Oscar Mendez, the defender has three options on the table, all of which have some level of potential.

Celta’s spot in the Europa League has bolstered their chances of convincing him on an extension, something they were not hopeful of a few months ago.

No transfer offers have arrived this summer, but Celta will push for a sale, if Mingueza does not sign a renewal before the start of the 2025/26 season.

A free transfer is the least desirable for both Celta and Barcelona, as both parties miss out, and this situation is certainly one to watch as clubs return to preseason in the coming weeks.