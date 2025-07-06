Hansi Flick to hold showdown talks with Marc-Andre Ter Stegen next week

Barcelona will return for the start of pre-season next weekend, and in particular, it will be a decisive time for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen. The 33-year-old’s situation has attracted a lot of speculation in recent weeks, and upon returning to the club, he will have things defined.

Ter Stegen has been Barcelona’s first-choice goalkeeper for almost a decade, but he is set to be replaced from next season onwards. Joan Garcia is expected to be the club’s new number one following his move from Espanyol, while Wojciech Szczesny, who will pen a new contract in the coming days, will act as backup.

That would leave Ter Stegen third in the pecking order, but officially, he does not know this yet. But next week, it will be communicated to him by Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick, as reported by Sport.

Ter Stegen will have big decisions to make this summer

It is at this point that Ter Stegen will have a decision to make. Barcelona will not force his departure, although they are prepared to accept offers from clubs wishing to sign him. He has indicated his desire to stay, but that could change when the reality sets in that he will not be playing next season unless he leaves.

And this is a key detail. Next season is crucial for Ter Stegen, given that the 2026 World Cup is at the end of it in June/July. He is currently Germany’s starter, but if he is not playing regularly, his spot could be taken away.

Barcelona are playing on this, and they hope it will lead to Ter Stegen seeking an exit, which he has already set demands for. His departure would be massive for the Catalans, as it would allow his wages to be saved – thus, making it easier for Garcia and other possible signings to be registered.