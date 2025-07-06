As well as a new left winger, Barcelona want to sign at least one defender during the remaining weeks of the summer transfer window. And a leading target for this area has emerged in recent days: Denzel Dumfries.

Dumfries, who haunted Barcelona during their Champions League semi-final showdown with Inter last season, has emerged as a candidate to join the La Liga champions. It’s been reported that a move is being considered for the Netherlands international, who is available via a €25m release clause in his contract.

Barcelona’s interest in Dumfries has been thought to be serious, although their stance on a transfer looks to have changed in the last 24/48 hours. Marca say that a move is not planned.

Barcelona do not see Dumfries signing as necessary

According to the report, Barcelona are not considering a move for a right-back this summer. Jules Kounde is the undisputed starter in the position, with his backups being Eric Garcia and Hector Fort. Eric is especially counted on by Hansi Flick as an understudy, which is why there is no desire for another player to be signed for this area.

In this regard, it does make sense – especially as Barcelona cannot afford to spend €25m on a player that they do not deem to be absolutely essential. A significant outlay is expected on the new winger, so it would be unlikely that funds would be left over for another big purchase, considering the club’s well-documented financial woes.

Luis Diaz or Marcus Rashford is expected to be Barcelona’s next summer signing, but outside of this, sales are being worked on by sporting director Deco to ensure that the club is able to have all of their players registered with La Liga for the start of the 2025-26 season, which gets underway in August.