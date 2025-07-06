Tigres confirm €10m transfer agreement with Atletico Madrid

This week, Atletico Madrid finalised the signings of Alex Baena and Matteo Ruggeri, while Rodrigo Riquelme was sold to Real Betis. There will be further business done in the coming days, with one notable departure planned.

Earlier in the summer, Atleti agreed to let Angel Correa leave, and his 10-year stay at the club is now set to be finalised in the very near future. As per MD, he will set to join Mexican side Tigres for a fee in the region of €10m.

And this news has been confirmed by Tigres head coach Guido Pizarro, who has spoken to the media in the last 24 hours on the matter (via Marca).

“I understand that Angel arrives on Wednesday. Only a few details are missing.”

Correa exit continues squad overhaul at Atletico Madrid

Correa will be the fifth player to leave Diego Simeone’s squad, following the departures of Riquelme, Axel Witsel, Cesar Azpilicueta and Reinildo Mandava. His exit will be the most difficult to bare for Atleti supporters, given the impact he has made since his move from San Lorenzo back in 2015.

Correa is a cult hero at Atleti, having scored 88 goals in 469 appearances in the red-and-white colours. His final strike for Los Colchoneros came in the penultimate round of the 2024-25 La Liga season, as he scored in the 4-1 victory against Real Betis.

Search is underway for a replacement

Correa’s departure will leave Julian Alvarez, Antoine Griezmann and Alexander Sorloth as striker options for Simeone. There is a desire for a replacement to be signed, although the current priority is to bring in Cristian Romero, who is the club’s top target for the centre-back position.

It remains to be seen who Atleti sign as their new striker, but the time for that will come. For now, there will be reflection on Correa’s successful spell at the club.